New program helps communities connect through neighborhood home improvement projects

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, host Leslie Carrier speaks with Dana Elwell, interim executive director for Restore Springfield.

Elwell says this program, which began in June, has a central focus neighborhood revitalization. He says this program was modeled after a similar program in Iowa, with the goal of investing in neighborhoods through social connection and property improvements.

Elwell says Restore Springfield has partnerships with the City of Springfield, Community Partnership of the Ozarks and many area banks that provide funding that allows the program to award grants to eligible neighborhoods for various external improvement projects.

For more information contact: (417) 986-6970 or info@restoresgf.org .

