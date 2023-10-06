UMSL professor shares insight into research exploring gender parity on civic boards and commissions in Missouri

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 a.m. on KSMU.

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, host Lisa Langley speaks with Dr. Anita Manion, associate professor of political science at the Univeristy of Missouri St. Louis (UMSL).



Manion discusses outcomes of recent research discussing outcomes of gender and racial parity on Missouri boards and commissions throughout the state. She talks about how the findings compare nationally. Click here for a link to the full study and report.

