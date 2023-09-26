© 2023 KSMU Radio
Making Democracy Work

University professor weighs in on the ever changing field of AI and how impacts higher education

By Dr. Hue-Ping Chin
Published September 26, 2023 at 2:21 PM CDT
Courtesy of Dr. Branton/Associate Professor of Computer Science at Drury University
Jim Zietz
Courtesy of Dr. Branton/Associate Professor of Computer Science at Drury University

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 a.m. on KSMU. 

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, host Dr. Hue-Ping Chin speaks with Dr. Chris Branton, associate professor of computer science and lead advisor at Drury University.

Branton discusses the ever-evolving world of generative artificial intelligence (AI) and explores the impacts on higher education. He talks about the benefits to the education process while also sharing concerns about impacts on overall learning.

