1 million riders are expected to board CU buses this year as numbers continue to steadily rebound after COVID

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, host Maggie Castrey speaks with Matt Crawford, director of transit with City Utilities.

Crawford discusses the Connect SGF project related to short and long-term goals for the Springfield bus transit system. He discusses the benefits to Springfield maintaining and improving the local transit system and explores funding, safety and community support.

