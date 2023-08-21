Volunteers needed for cold weather shelter preparation in Springfield

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 a.m. on KSMU.

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, host Amanda Stadler speaks with Emily Fessler with Community Partnership of the Ozarks and Ashley Quinn with National Avenue Christian Church.

Winter is just months away, and planning for cold weather crisis shelter for those experiencing homelessness is an ongoing effort. Fessler and Quinn discuss the collaborative effort between churches and other community organizations along with hundreds of volunteers that bring the sheltering system together.

An open house is planned for Thursday, August 24, from 4-7 p.m. at Unity of Springfield, 2214 E. Seminole. It will be a drop-in event where attendees can learn more about volunteering and ways to get involved in the cold weather shelter mission. Those who are interested but are unable to attend the open house may visit the CPO website to learn more.

