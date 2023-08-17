Missouri was first state to enact Silver Haired Legislature, which has advocated for seniors since 1973

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 a.m. on KSMU.

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, host Leslie Carrier speaks with Dorothy Knowles, vice chair and delegate with Silver Hair Legislature.

Knowles discusses how this program within the Department of Health and Senior Services has served seniors throughout Missouri since 1973. Knowles discusses the process of delegate selection and experience working with elected officials. She explores the overall process of identifying and addressing issues impacting seniors throughout the state.

