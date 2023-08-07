Dr. Grenita Lathan discusses the new 2023-24 goals for Springfield Public Schools

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 a.m. on KSMU.

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, host Lisa Langley speaks with Dr. Grenita Lathan, superintendent of Springfield Public Schools.

Dr. Lathan outlines the district's goals for the 2023-24 school year ahead of students and teachers returning to school on August 22, 2023.