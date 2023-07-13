New online resource hub for the community is aimed at addressing needs of those with mental illness

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 a.m. on KSMU.

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, host Erika Brame speaks with Whitney Mann, public health program representative with Springfield-Greene County Health Department.

Mann discusses the increasing need for mental health services and available programs and resources. She speaks about the Advancing Mental Health grant from CPO and a partnership with Burrell and the Healthy Living Alliance. The program is designed to provide a comprehensive mental health hub for the community.