News
Making Democracy Work

New online resource hub for the community is aimed at addressing needs of those with mental illness

By Erika Brame
Published July 13, 2023 at 1:58 PM CDT
KSMU Archives
/

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 a.m. on KSMU. 

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, host Erika Brame speaks with Whitney Mann, public health program representative with Springfield-Greene County Health Department.

Mann discusses the increasing need for mental health services and available programs and resources. She speaks about the Advancing Mental Health grant from CPO and a partnership with Burrell and the Healthy Living Alliance. The program is designed to provide a comprehensive mental health hub for the community.

Making Democracy Work Springfield-Greene County Health DepartmentMental Health
Erika Brame
