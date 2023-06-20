© 2023 KSMU Radio
Making Democracy Work

Over the past 50 years, ideas of what makes a ‘good neighbor’ continues to change, says local expert

By Lisa Langley
Published June 20, 2023 at 5:09 PM CDT
Courtesy of David Burton-Engagement Specialist with the Greene County Extension
/

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, host Lisa Langley speaks with David Burton, county engagement specialist with University of Missouri Extension.

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 a.m. on KSMU. 

Burton shares the outcomes of a recent survey measuring changing trends in neighborhood relationships. He says that knowing our neighbors increases a sense of wellbeing and community. Burton discusses how neighborhood trends in the Ozarks compare with national trends.

Making Democracy Work
Lisa Langley
