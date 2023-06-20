Over the past 50 years, ideas of what makes a ‘good neighbor’ continues to change, says local expert
In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, host Lisa Langley speaks with David Burton, county engagement specialist with University of Missouri Extension.
Burton shares the outcomes of a recent survey measuring changing trends in neighborhood relationships. He says that knowing our neighbors increases a sense of wellbeing and community. Burton discusses how neighborhood trends in the Ozarks compare with national trends.