Over the past 50 years, ideas of what makes a ‘good neighbor’ continues to change, says local expert

Burton shares the outcomes of a recent survey measuring changing trends in neighborhood relationships. He says that knowing our neighbors increases a sense of wellbeing and community. Burton discusses how neighborhood trends in the Ozarks compare with national trends.