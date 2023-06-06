© 2023 KSMU Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
Making Democracy Work

Hospice care and advocacy from a physician’s perspective

By Dr. Hue-Ping Chin
Published June 6, 2023 at 10:00 AM CDT
(Photo credit: Horia Varlen, via Flickr)
File photo, Horia Varlan
/
flickr.com
(Photo credit: Horia Varlen, via Flickr)

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 a.m. on KSMU. 

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, host Dr. Hueping Chin speaks with Dr. Robert Carolla, retired medical oncologist and board member for Hospice Foundation of the Ozarks.

Carolla says “death is a part of life." He discusses the misconceptions associated with hospice care. He talks about the importance of affirming a favorable quality of life for individuals and the benefits of care that takes place in the home setting.

Tags
Making Democracy Work Hospice Foundation of the OzarksDr. Robert Corolla
Dr. Hue-Ping Chin
See stories by Dr. Hue-Ping Chin