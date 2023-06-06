Hospice care and advocacy from a physician’s perspective

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 a.m. on KSMU.

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, host Dr. Hueping Chin speaks with Dr. Robert Carolla, retired medical oncologist and board member for Hospice Foundation of the Ozarks.

Carolla says “death is a part of life." He discusses the misconceptions associated with hospice care. He talks about the importance of affirming a favorable quality of life for individuals and the benefits of care that takes place in the home setting.

