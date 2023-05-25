Southwest Missouri food bank says 1 in 5 children experience food insecurity

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 a.m. on KSMU.

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, host Amanda Stadler speaks with Jordan Browning, public affairs officer with Ozarks Food Harvest.

Browning says Ozarks Food Harvest is the Feeding America Food bank for southwest Missouri. He says they provide food to over 270 partner agencies in 28 counties throughout the Ozarks. Browning speaks about food insecurity experienced by families and how this often increases during the summer months when children are out of school.

