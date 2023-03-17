Greene County Clerk shares important voter information as the April 4 Election nears
The April 4 General Municipal Election in Greene County will feature a variety of local races and issues.
Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 a.m. on KSMU.
In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, Debbie Good speaks with Shane Schoeller, Greene County Clerk.
Schoeller reviews important information for voters ahead of the April 4 Election and talks about absentee voting, which is currently underway.