Springfield-Greene County Library director weighs in on proposed library administrative rule

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 a.m. on KSMU.

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, Debbie Good speaks with Regina Greer Cooper, executive director of Springfield Greene County Library.

Cooper talks about the proposed library administrative rule initiated by Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, which has implications for library operations, and how this could impact the Springfield-Greene County Library District.

