© 2023 KSMU Radio
background_fid.png
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Making_Democracy_Work.jpeg
Making Democracy Work

Springfield-Greene County Library director weighs in on proposed library administrative rule

By Debbie Good
Published February 15, 2023 at 1:11 PM CST
library.JPG
Andrew Moore
/
Flickr

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 a.m. on KSMU. 

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, Debbie Good speaks with Regina Greer Cooper, executive director of Springfield Greene County Library.

Cooper talks about the proposed library administrative rule initiated by Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, which has implications for library operations, and how this could impact the Springfield-Greene County Library District.

Tags
Making Democracy Work Springfield Greene County Library DistrictMissouri Secretary of State Jay AshcroftLibrary Administrative Rule
Debbie Good
See stories by Debbie Good