Springfield planning manager discusses Forward SGF

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 a.m. on KSMU.

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, Maggie Castrey speaks with Bob Hosmer, planning manager with the City of Springfield.

Hosmer talks about 20-year plan for city development-Forward SGF- adopted in the fall of 2022. He talks about overarching goals this plan encompasses things like neighborhood revitalization and corridor improvements. He encourages citizen involvement through neighborhood groups, boards and commissions.

