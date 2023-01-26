Republic elementary expected to grow by as many as 1000 students in the next few years

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 a.m. on KSMU.

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, Erika Brame speaks with Dr. Matt Pearce, superintendent of the Republic school district.

Pearce talks about the growing community of Republic and the need to expand the elementary school building to accommodate students. He discusses the upcoming bond issue on the April ballot for expansion projects.

