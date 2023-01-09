Amendment vacating some sentences for marijuana possession passed in November 2022, but what does that mean for Missouri courts?

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 a.m. on KSMU.

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, Lisa Langley speaks with Scott Pierson, Springfield attorney working with a free expungement clinic and a statewide facilitator providing workshops on expungement law.

Pierson talks about Amendment 3, which went into effect December 8, 2022. It vacates past sentences for marijuana possession under 3 pounds. He talks about how the law needs to have the opportunity to catch up with the amendment, as there are still questions about how to best enact the changes. He says thousands may qualify, but there is difficulty determining how to know who those people may be.

