Making Democracy Work

Cyber security nonprofit service is a ‘win-win’ for university students and businesses alike

By Debbie Good
Published December 31, 2022 at 9:32 AM CST
A computer programmer prints a code on a laptop keyboard.
A computer programmer prints a code on a laptop keyboard.

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 a.m. on KSMU. 

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, Debbie Good speaks with Shannon McMurtrey, associate professor of cyber risk management at Drury University and co-founder of the Missouri Cybersecurity Center of Excellence (MCCOE).

McMurtrey discusses this nonprofit program that provides cyber security services for state and local agencies, while providing experience for university students.

Debbie Good
