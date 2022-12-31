Cyber security nonprofit service is a ‘win-win’ for university students and businesses alike

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 a.m. on KSMU.

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, Debbie Good speaks with Shannon McMurtrey, associate professor of cyber risk management at Drury University and co-founder of the Missouri Cybersecurity Center of Excellence (MCCOE).

McMurtrey discusses this nonprofit program that provides cyber security services for state and local agencies, while providing experience for university students.

