Recyclable items sold as commodity on the open market benefit several midwestern businesses

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 a.m. on KSMU.

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, Linda Regan speaks with Angie Snyder, planner with Ozark’s Headwaters Recycling centers.

Snyder breaks down the process of what happens to recycled products from bin to commodity for sale. Snyder shares the differences between local and national recycling trends. She also shares tips for residents about which plastics area centers will accept.