Task force tackles second phase of assessment and recommendations for SPS improvements

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 a.m. on KSMU.

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, Leslie Carrier speaks with Bridget Dierks, co-chair of the community task force for Springfield Public Schools.

The task force relaunched this past summer to continue work on previously identified issues within SPS school buildings. Dierks says that during the assessment phase, many schools scored 70 or below on the overall condition score that evaluates safety and functionality. She adds that several were even below a score of 50. Dierks gives updates related to projects that have been completed, are underway and upcoming goals.

