The City of Springfield plans to 'reimagine' Lake Springfield. You can have input.

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, Lisa Langley speaks with Olivia Hough, a senior planner with the City of Springfield who is currently managing the planning of Lake Springfield Project.

The Lake Springfield project has become a key focus that originated from the Forward SGF initiative. Hough discusses how city officials are currently in the planning phase discussing the importance of community engagement as part of this process. Recreation, job creation and enhanced access are a central focus of Lake Springfield enhancement, Hough says.