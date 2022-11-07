Greene County Clerk recaps important information for voters before the November 8 midterm election

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 a.m. on KSMU.

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work Linda Regan speaks with Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller.

Schoeller talks about anticipated voter turn out for tomorrow’s midterm election. He reviews ID requirements, provisional ballot information and discusses safety protocols to prevent voter intimidation.