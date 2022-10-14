© 2022 KSMU Radio
Making Democracy Work

Missouri's municipal governments have a nonprofit advocate connecting them to Jefferson City

Published October 14, 2022 at 10:15 AM CDT
Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 a.m. on KSMU. 

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, Lisa Langley speaks with Richard Sheets, executive director of Missouri Municipal League (MML).

Sheets talks about the mission of the MML, which was founded in 1934. This nonprofit organization is based in Jefferson City and serves local governments and municipalities throughout the state. In the program, you'll learn about the importance of “home rule” promoting local governmental power through networking, advocacy, training, and supportive legislation at the state level.

