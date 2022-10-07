© 2022 KSMU Radio
background_fid.png
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
We’re in our Fall Fundraiser and you can help! Support KSMU programming today!
Making_Democracy_Work.jpeg
Making Democracy Work

Greene county clerk clarifies photo ID requirements ahead of Nov. 8 election

Published October 7, 2022 at 4:37 PM CDT
bio_photo_shane.jpg
Courtesy of Greene County Clerk's Office
/

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 a.m. on KSMU. 

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, Lisa Langley speaks with Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller.

In preparation for the upcoming midterm election in November, Schoeller talks about what is considered appropriate photo identification for Missouri voters.

Making Democracy Work
Lisa Langley
See stories by Lisa Langley