Greene county clerk clarifies photo ID requirements ahead of Nov. 8 election

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 a.m. on KSMU.

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, Lisa Langley speaks with Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller.

In preparation for the upcoming midterm election in November, Schoeller talks about what is considered appropriate photo identification for Missouri voters.

