Making Democracy Work

Questions about casting a ballot in Missouri? Here are a few recommendations.

Published September 27, 2022 at 5:23 PM CDT
KSMU file photo
Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 a.m. on KSMU. 

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, Linda Regan speaks with Joan Gentry, chair of voter’s services with League of Women Voters.

With the mid-term election two months away, many voters have questions and concerns related to changes in voter requirements. Gentry talks about changes for both in-person and absentee voting.

Making Democracy Work
Linda Regan
