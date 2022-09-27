Questions about casting a ballot in Missouri? Here are a few recommendations.

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 a.m. on KSMU.

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, Linda Regan speaks with Joan Gentry, chair of voter’s services with League of Women Voters.

With the mid-term election two months away, many voters have questions and concerns related to changes in voter requirements. Gentry talks about changes for both in-person and absentee voting.