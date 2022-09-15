What protections are in place for transgender students seeking to play sports in Missouri?

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 a.m. on KSMU.

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, Debbie Good speaks with Stacey Schroeder, associate executive director of Missouri State High School Activities Association.

Schroeder talks about the role the association plays as governing body for athletics and activities for Missouri. Schroeder also discusses polices that became part of the bylaws in 2012 regarding transgender students’ participation in various sports.

