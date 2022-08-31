ARPA funds are available for broadband internet, but local governments must apply for the grants

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 a.m. on KSMU.

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, Maggie Castrey speaks with B.J. Tanksley, director of broadband development with the Missouri Department of Economic Development.

Their discussion focuses on available grants and plans for increasing broadband services to unserved and underserved areas throughout the state. Tanksley says there are currently many rural, suburban and urban pockets throughout the state that lack appropriate internet services. He talks about the current ARPA funding available to make broadband more accessible, and wants residents to encourage local governments to apply for the grants.

