Here's how Springfield residents can begin backyard composting—and why it matters.

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 a.m. on KSMU.

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, Erika Brame speaks with Ashley Krug, market development and sustainability coordinator with the City of Springfield.

The discussion focuses on the backyard composting program that is part of a larger effort by the city to reduce the negative impact of food waste. Krug says that 400 pounds of food waste per person end up in the landfill each year. She shares free programing and resources provided by the city for residents to begin doing their own composting.

