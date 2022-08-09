Timmons Hall continues to serve as a ‘beacon' in Silver Springs Park

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 a.m. on KSMU.

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, Dr. Hue Ping Chin speaks with Christine Peoples, education coordinator for Timmons Hall with the Springfield-Greene County Park Board.

Their discussion focuses on the rich history of Timmons Hall, which was built in 1932, including the outreach ministry led primarily by African American women. Peoples talks about cultural and educational opportunities currently offered by the Park Board, including monthly luncheons and various events.

Upcoming luncheon event August 25:

History Keeper Luncheons: Black Soldiers and the American Legion.