City manager explains the role of the police civilian review board

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 a.m. on KSMU.

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, Debbie Good speaks with Jason Gage, Springfield City Manager.

Today’s discussion focuses on the police civilian review board which was established in 1999 to review complaints and make recommendations to City Council. Gage talks about the board's mission and the guidelines for becoming a member. There are currently two open positions on this advisory board.

