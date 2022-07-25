© 2022 KSMU Radio
Making Democracy Work

Child abuse expert says ‘child abuse rarely happens in public.’ But case numbers at Child Advocacy Center continue to be highest of any county in Missouri

Published July 25, 2022 at 4:22 PM CDT
childadvocacycenter.org
Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 a.m. on KSMU. 

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, Linda Regan speaks with Katiina Dull, executive director for the Child Advocacy Center.

Dull talks about her first year serving at the CAC, and talks about the importance of community awareness of the prevalence of child abuse that “knows no bounds.” She shares that education is key to reducing the numbers. Dull encourages residents to learn the signs, and learn how to report and support.

