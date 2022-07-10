Celebrating 31 years, one organization's ongoing mission to positively impact women’s economic and civic leadership
In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, host Dr. Hue Ping Chin speaks with Wendy Doyle, president and CEO of United Women’s Empowerment (United WE).
Today’s discussion talks about the program's ongoing goals as they enter into the third decade of service. Doyle speaks to the ongoing mission that includes research, advocacy, and programs geared toward women’s civic and economic empowerment.