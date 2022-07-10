© 2022 KSMU Radio
Making Democracy Work

Celebrating 31 years, one organization's ongoing mission to positively impact women’s economic and civic leadership

Published July 10, 2022 at 5:55 PM CDT
download.jpg
Courtesy of Wendy Doyle/President and CEO of United WE

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, host Dr. Hue Ping Chin speaks with Wendy Doyle, president and CEO of United Women’s Empowerment (United WE).

Today’s discussion talks about the program's ongoing goals as they enter into the third decade of service. Doyle speaks to the ongoing mission that includes research, advocacy, and programs geared toward women’s civic and economic empowerment.

Making Democracy Work
Dr. Hue-Ping Chin
