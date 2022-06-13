© 2022 KSMU Radio
Making Democracy Work

National program with local roots began nearly 30 years ago, and continues to diversify and and support young men of color overcome academic challenges

Published June 13, 2022 at 11:53 AM CDT
Courtesy of SAAB website: saabnational.org
Dr. Tyrone Bledsoe, founder of SAAB

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, host Debbie Good speaks with Dr. Tyrone Bledsoe founder of Student African American Brotherhood (SAAB), and Kendrick Edwards, president of the SAAB chapter at Ozarks Technical Community College.

Today’s discussion explores the growth and increased diversity of this program that provides mentoring and support for young men pursing their post-secondary education.

Courtesy of Kendrick Edwards, president of the OTC chapter of SAAB
Making Democracy Work
Debbie Good
