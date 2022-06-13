National program with local roots began nearly 30 years ago, and continues to diversify and and support young men of color overcome academic challenges
In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, host Debbie Good speaks with Dr. Tyrone Bledsoe founder of Student African American Brotherhood (SAAB), and Kendrick Edwards, president of the SAAB chapter at Ozarks Technical Community College.
Today’s discussion explores the growth and increased diversity of this program that provides mentoring and support for young men pursing their post-secondary education.