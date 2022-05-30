Springfield program originating from the Northwest Project helps families RISE out of poverty through education and empowerment—part two

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, host Lisa Langley speaks with Amy Blansit, founder and CEO of the Drew Lewis foundation.

Today’s discussion is the follow up installment of a two-part series, discussing the outcomes, data and insights of project Reaching Independence through Support and Education or RISE.

RISE continues the mission born out of Zone 1 Northwest Project, and helps residents become more self-sufficient through education and strengthening a sense of community. This program continues to expand within southwest Missouri, and will also be launching in Colorado this summer.