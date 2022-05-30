© 2022 KSMU Radio
background_fid.png
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Making_Democracy_Work.jpeg
Making Democracy Work

Springfield program originating from the Northwest Project helps families RISE out of poverty through education and empowerment—part two

Published May 30, 2022 at 11:30 AM CDT
mad_4-18_amy_blansit_head_shot.jpg
Missouri State University
/

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, host Lisa Langley speaks with Amy Blansit, founder and CEO of the Drew Lewis foundation.

Today’s discussion is the follow up installment of a two-part series, discussing the outcomes, data and insights of project Reaching Independence through Support and Education or RISE.

RISE continues the mission born out of Zone 1 Northwest Project, and helps residents become more self-sufficient through education and strengthening a sense of community. This program continues to expand within southwest Missouri, and will also be launching in Colorado this summer.

Making Democracy Work
Lisa Langley
See stories by Lisa Langley