© 2022 KSMU Radio
background_fid.png
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Making_Democracy_Work.jpeg
Making Democracy Work

Empowerment through community and education, one Springfield program originating from the NW Project continues to expand—part one

Published May 23, 2022 at 12:27 PM CDT
mad_4-18_amy_blansit_head_shot.jpg
Missouri State University
/

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, host Lisa Langley speaks with Amy Blansit, founder and CEO of the Drew Lewis foundation.

Today’s discussion is the first part of a two-part series, discussing the inception and expansion of the project Reaching Independence through Support and Education or RISE. This program continues the mission born out of the Zone 1 Northwest Project. RISE helps residents become more self-sufficient through education and strengthening a sense of community.

Making Democracy Work
Lisa Langley
See stories by Lisa Langley