Empowerment through community and education, one Springfield program originating from the NW Project continues to expand—part one

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, host Lisa Langley speaks with Amy Blansit, founder and CEO of the Drew Lewis foundation.

Today’s discussion is the first part of a two-part series, discussing the inception and expansion of the project Reaching Independence through Support and Education or RISE. This program continues the mission born out of the Zone 1 Northwest Project. RISE helps residents become more self-sufficient through education and strengthening a sense of community.

