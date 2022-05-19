Local women’s organization ‘celebrating a rich history and looking forward to the future’ with Founders Fund
In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, host Erika Brame speaks with Morey Mechlin and Heather Trinca with the Junior League of Springfield.
Today’s discussion talks about the history and mission of the Junior League embracing civic engagement through community projects and events. Mechlin and Trinca talk about the Founder’s Fund and its importance in providing ongoing scholarship opportunities for young women.