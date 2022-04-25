Storm water pollution is one of many areas the City continues to focus on to protect water quality in the Ozarks
In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, host Debbie Good speaks with Carrie Lamb, water quality compliance officer for City of Springfield Environmental Services.
Lamb says this year marks the 20th year since Springfield became regulated under the Clean Water Act. She talks about the measures the City takes to improve overall water quality, with a particular focus on storm water pollution.