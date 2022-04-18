© 2022 KSMU Radio
Making Democracy Work

CPO hosting educational event during April for Fair Housing Month

Published April 18, 2022 at 9:27 PM CDT
In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, host Linda Regan speaks with Rachel Tripp, community development specialist with Community Partnership of the Ozarks (CPO).

Tripp talks about the mission of the housing collaborative with CPO, and highlights an upcoming event April 30th at the O’Reilly Center for Hope. This free educational event is geared for both landlords and tenants. There will be presentations, breakout sessions, lunch and door prizes. Registration begins at 8:30 for the event from 9:00am-3:00pm.

Linda Regan
