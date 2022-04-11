What does it mean to be neighborly? We asked one local expert to learn about the benefits of engaging with our neighbors.
In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, host Maggie Castrey speaks with David Burton, county engagement specialist and community development specialist with University of Missouri Extension.
Burton talks about how the definition of a “good neighbor” has changed over the past several decades. He explores how being neighborly has many benefits including crime reduction and better physical and emotional health.
Burton highlights the upcoming event “Lawn Art with Neighbors” or LAWN.