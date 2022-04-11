© 2022 KSMU Radio
Making Democracy Work

What does it mean to be neighborly? We asked one local expert to learn about the benefits of engaging with our neighbors.

Published April 11, 2022 at 8:34 PM CDT
Courtesy of David Burton/MU Extension
In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, host Maggie Castrey speaks with David Burton, county engagement specialist and community development specialist with University of Missouri Extension.

Burton talks about how the definition of a “good neighbor” has changed over the past several decades. He explores how being neighborly has many benefits including crime reduction and better physical and emotional health.

Burton highlights the upcoming event “Lawn Art with Neighbors” or LAWN.

Making Democracy Work
Maggie Castrey
