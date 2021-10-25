© 2021 KSMU Radio
Making Democracy Work

Springfield Official Shares Updates About COVID Relief Funds Delegated for the City

Published October 25, 2021 at 11:36 AM CDT
This week, host Lisa Langley speaks with Cora Scott, director of public information and civic engagement with City of Springfield.

Today’s discussion explores updates, plans and limitations regarding the $40 million-dollar COVID relief legislation received by the City.

The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) is part of legislation signed March 11, 2021 by President Biden. The state of Missouri received $2.7 billion dollars as part of this economic stimulus package.

