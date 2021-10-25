Springfield Official Shares Updates About COVID Relief Funds Delegated for the City
This week, host Lisa Langley speaks with Cora Scott, director of public information and civic engagement with City of Springfield.
Today’s discussion explores updates, plans and limitations regarding the $40 million-dollar COVID relief legislation received by the City.
The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) is part of legislation signed March 11, 2021 by President Biden. The state of Missouri received $2.7 billion dollars as part of this economic stimulus package.