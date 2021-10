Monday-Sunday, All Day (HD2) Except 12-4 Saturday

JazzWorks is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week on KSMU's HD-2 service. This program offers classic recordings from many of the American legends of the genre, as well as new music by emerging jazz artists. Listen to JazzWorks by selecting KSMU HD2 under the “listen live” tab at the top left corner of the page. To learn more and to see a playlist, visit jazzworks.net.