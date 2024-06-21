Clif Smart looks ahead to retirement as he reflects on his tenure as MSU president
Smart, who started working at the university in 2007, will retire on June 30.
In this episode of Engaging the Community, Missouri State University President Clif Smart talks about preparing to retire, about the presidential transition and about his future plans. Smart, who has served as MO State president since 2012, began his career at the university as general counsel before being named interim president.
