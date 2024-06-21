© 2024 KSMU Radio
News
Engaging the Community

Clif Smart looks ahead to retirement as he reflects on his tenure as MSU president

By Michele Skalicky
Published June 21, 2024 at 7:45 AM CDT
Missouri State University President Clif Smart
Missouri State University
Missouri State University President Clif Smart

Smart, who started working at the university in 2007, will retire on June 30.

In this episode of Engaging the Community, Missouri State University President Clif Smart talks about preparing to retire, about the presidential transition and about his future plans. Smart, who has served as MO State president since 2012, began his career at the university as general counsel before being named interim president.

You can hear the interview by clicking on the "listen" button above.

Engaging the Community Missouri State University President Clif Smart
Michele Skalicky
Michele Skalicky has worked at KSMU since the station occupied the old white house at National and Grand. She enjoys working on both the announcing side and in news and has been the recipient of statewide and national awards for news reporting. She likes to tell stories that make a difference. Michele enjoys outdoor activities, including hiking, camping and leisurely kayaking.
