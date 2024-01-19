Work continues to shape the Alliance for Healthcare Education, which is expected to boost the number of people entering the medical field in the region

In this edition of Engaging the Community, Michele Skalicky talks with Missouri State University President Clif Smart about the Alliance for Healthcare Education.

The Alliance was formed to ensure that the region can continue to meet and exceed the health care workforce demands in the future, according to the MSU efactory. The institutions are collaborating to provide education across the spectrum to those going into the health care field.

You can hear the interview by clicking on the "listen" button above.