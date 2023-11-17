MO State University President Clif Smart's visit to China results in new and restarted programs
Smart visited five cities in nine days in October.
In this segment of Engaging the Community, Missouri State University President Clif Smart talks about his journey to China in October. During the working trip, he signed agreements with universities to restart programs that had ended, create new programs and maintain and grow programs that already existed.
He also talks about the importance of MSU's China program to the university and the greater community.
