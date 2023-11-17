© 2023 KSMU Radio
Engaging the Community

MO State University President Clif Smart's visit to China results in new and restarted programs

By Michele Skalicky
Published November 17, 2023 at 7:42 AM CST
Missouri State University President Clif Smart at Liaoning University.
Missouri State University President Clif Smart at Liaoning University.

Smart visited five cities in nine days in October.

In this segment of Engaging the Community, Missouri State University President Clif Smart talks about his journey to China in October. During the working trip, he signed agreements with universities to restart programs that had ended, create new programs and maintain and grow programs that already existed.

He also talks about the importance of MSU's China program to the university and the greater community.

Click on the "listen" button above to hear the interview.

Michele Skalicky
Michele Skalicky has worked at KSMU since the station occupied the old white house at National and Grand. She enjoys working on both the announcing side and in news and has been the recipient of statewide and national awards for news reporting. She likes to tell stories that make a difference. Michele enjoys outdoor activities, including hiking, camping and leisurely kayaking.
