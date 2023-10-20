© 2023 KSMU Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
Engaging the Community

Homecoming is a chance for Missouri State University to connect with alumni and the community

By Michele Skalicky
Published October 20, 2023 at 7:40 AM CDT
Missouri State University cheerleaders carry flags as the MSU Pride Band plays at a previous Homecoming game.
Missouri State University
Missouri State University cheerleaders carry flags as the MSU Pride Band plays at a previous Homecoming game.

MSU Homecoming continues with several public events planned on Saturday, October 21.

Homecoming is a festive time filled with reunions, sporting events — especially the big football game — a parade and other activities. But it's also a time when universities can connect with their broader communities and with alumni.

In this episode of Engaging the Community, MSU President Clif Smart talks about the importance of Homecoming and what you can expect on the biggest day of the week — Saturday, October 21. Find out about MSU Homecoming events here.

Click the "listen" button above to hear the interview.

Tags
Engaging the Community HomecomingMissouri State UniversityMissouri State University President Clif Smart
Michele Skalicky
See stories by Michele Skalicky