Engaging the Community

MSU President Clif Smart says there are still things he wants to accomplish before he retires next June

Published September 15, 2023 at 7:37 AM CDT
Missouri State University President Clif Smart

Smart has been president of Missouri State University for more than 12 years.

In this segment of the KSMU series Engaging the Community, Missouri State University President Clif Smart discusses his upcoming retirement. He talks about his time at the helm of the university, what he wants to accomplish before next June, what the search for the next president will look like and what he might do following his time at MSU.

