Engaging the Community

Thousands of students went home in May. But Missouri State's campus is a hotbed of summer activity.

By Michele Skalicky
Published June 16, 2023 at 9:44 AM CDT
The Missouri State University campus during summer.
Courtesy Missouri State University
/
The Missouri State University campus during summer.

Missouri State University President Clif Smart gives an update on summer happenings at the Springfield campus.

In this episode of Engaging the Community, MSU President Clif Smart discusses the hustle and bustle of Springfield’s campus during the summer months with KSMU News Director Michele Skalicky — including weekly freshman orientations, community summer camps, public use of recreation facilities and ongoing building maintenance and renovation projects. Despite tens of thousands of students heading home in May, thousands of university staff remain and campus is a hotbed of activity as they prep for a successful fall semester.

You can hear the show by clicking on the "listen" button above.

Michele Skalicky
