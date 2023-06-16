Thousands of students went home in May. But Missouri State's campus is a hotbed of summer activity.

In this episode of Engaging the Community, MSU President Clif Smart discusses the hustle and bustle of Springfield’s campus during the summer months with KSMU News Director Michele Skalicky — including weekly freshman orientations, community summer camps, public use of recreation facilities and ongoing building maintenance and renovation projects. Despite tens of thousands of students heading home in May, thousands of university staff remain and campus is a hotbed of activity as they prep for a successful fall semester.

