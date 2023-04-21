If DEI restrictions are restored in state budget, what will that mean for Missouri State University?
The Missouri House took away funding for libraries and added bans on state funding for diversity, equity and inclusion programs in the 2023-2024 state budget. The Senate Appropriations Committee took those things out , but they could be brought back during debate on the Senate floor.
In this segment of KSMU's Engaging the Community Series, Missouri State University President Clif Smart talks about what a ban on state spending for diversity, equity and inclusion efforts would mean for MSU if it's restored to the state budget. He also answers questions about how stripping funding for public libraries in the state budget would impact the university and its students.
