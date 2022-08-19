New braider facility downtown aims to help build hypersonic weapons systems

In this episode of our monthly program, Engaging the Community, we hear from Missouri State University President Clif Smart about the new braider facility going up in downtown Springfield.

The facility, which will be part of the university's Jordan Valley Innovation Center, recently received $1.455 million in funding from the Greene County Commission. The project is also partially funded through state and federal funds, Smart said.

You can hear more about the new facility—and how higher education closely intersects with the local economy—by clicking the "Listen" button above.