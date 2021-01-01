© 2021 KSMU Radio
background_fid.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Classical 24 Blue
Classical 24
Monday, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. & 7-10 p.m.; Tuesday, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. & 7-10 p.m.; Wednesday, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. & 7-10 p.m.; Thursday, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. & 7-10 p.m.; Friday, 10:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.

A nationally syndicated classical music service dedicated to live classical music programming. View our playlist below or visit the Classical 24 page for more information.

  • German Left Courts the Working Class
    Kyle James
    ,
    A new political party in Germany has made saving the working class and the country's welfare system rallying points for attracting votes. Die Linke, or the Left Party, is drawing support from mainstream parties with a radical message.
  • A teen dances the Tecktonik, an alternative dance form that has started spreading through nightclubs in Europe — and could be heading for U.S. shores.
    Dance Craze Tecktonik Spreads Through Europe
    Anita Elash
    ,
    With the Macarena long past, a European dance craze is set to invade U.S. shores. The Tecktonik began just outside Paris, and is spreading to nightclubs and onto the streets across Europe.
  • Making The Perfect Exit
    Madeleine Brand consults writers and thinkers to come up with the perfect ending for Day to Day.