Astro Brief: Roman Space Telescope

The Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope is set to launch sometime in mid 2027 where it will orbit alongside JWST at Lagrange Point 2. NASA's new telescope will provide extremely wide images compared to Hubble and with newer technology.

Join us this week as Mike explains one of NASA's newest additions to space telescopes.

