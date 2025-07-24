© 2025 KSMU Radio
Astro Brief

Astro Brief: Roman Space Telescope

By Dr. Mike Reed
Published July 24, 2025 at 9:45 AM CDT
Image Credit: NASA

NASA's upcoming telescope will bring our universe into wide view.

The Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope is set to launch sometime in mid 2027 where it will orbit alongside JWST at Lagrange Point 2. NASA's new telescope will provide extremely wide images compared to Hubble and with newer technology.

Join us this week as Mike explains one of NASA's newest additions to space telescopes.

Astro Brief is a collaboration between KSMU, the Missouri Space Grant, and MSU's Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science. Hosted by Dr. Mike Reed, Astro Brief focuses on astronomical events, the field of astronomy, and astronomy-related guests. It airs Thursdays at 9:45 am on KSMU.

Astro Brief
Dr. Mike Reed
Distinguished Professor of the Missouri State University Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science.
